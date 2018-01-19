Stream Closer All This Will Be

This week’s reigning Album Of The Week is All This Will Be, the crashing, expressionist debut from the New York screamo trio Closer. It’s a raw, ferocious album that calls back to the classic era of late-’90s and early-’00s post-hardcore, but it also feels very much by its own thing, anchored by frontwoman Ryann Slauson’s poetic lyrics and elemental howl. We’ve posted the early tracks “Gift Shop” and “Hardy Art,” but now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below.

<a href="http://closernyc.bandcamp.com/album/all-this-will-be" target="_blank">All This Will Be by closer</a>

All This Will Be is out 1/19 on Lauren Records/Conditions Records/Middle-Man Records.