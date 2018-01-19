Pearl Jam’s Website Leaks 2018 Baseball Stadium Tour Dates

It looks like Pearl Jam are going on a baseball stadium tour later this year. For a brief time today, the band’s official website listed the dates of the tour, which has yet to be officially announced. The last time the band toured was in 2016. They’re also headlining Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival later this year, so presumably they’ll be on the road even more. Here are the dates of the baseball stadium tour:
08/08 Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
08/10 Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
08/13 Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/18 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/20 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/02 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/04 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
