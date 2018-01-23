Watch Tune-Yards’ Two Virtuosic, Choreography-Heavy Kimmel Performances

Last Friday, Merrill Garbus’ euphoric quasi-pop project Tune-Yards returned with the new album I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life. And last night, she brought her dizzy, virtuosic live show to the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live. On the show, she did the single “Heart Attack” while surrounded by dancers who started out the song pretending to play dead, then one-by-one leaping to their feet. You’d think the dancers would be enough, but Garbus also used the song to unveil the full power of her voice, which is really something. As an online bonus, she also did “Look At Your Hands,” another of the album’s early tracks, this time without dancers but with some trippy patterns projected on the wall behind her. Watch both performances below.

I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life is out 1/19 via 4AD.