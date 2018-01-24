SZA Dances To Metro Boomin’s Thompson Twins Remix In A New Gap Commercial

SZA is featured in the latest Gap commercial, which is soundtracked by a new Metro Boomin’ remix of the Thompson Twins’ “Hold Me Now.” Metro shows up in the ad, as well, alongside fellow celebrities Awkwafina, Miles Heizer, Bria Vinaite, and more. “Gap is like the fashion Disney. It’s like Got Milk in that it’s mysteriously always messaging the cool stuff,” SZA told Mic in an interview about the campaign. Check out the spot below.

Last year, Gap got Cher and Future together for an Auto-Tuned “Everyday People” cover.