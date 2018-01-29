Bat Fangs – “Boys Of Summer”

Bat Fangs is the new duo that features Ex Hex bassist Betsy Wright and Flesh Wounds drummer Laura King. Together, they make glammy, rip-snorting, fun-as-hell garage rock. They’ll release their self-titled debut album later this week, and you should be advised that it rules. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Wolfbite” and “Rock The Reaper,” and now they’ve shared a third one called “Boys Of Summer.” It’s not a Don Henley cover. Instead, it’s another piece of driving, riff-happy, melodically rich punk rock. Give it a listen below.

Bat Fangs is out 2/2 on Don Giovanni.