Pro-Trump Country Singer Toby Keith Contributed To Justin Timberlake’s Man Of The Woods

Justin Timberlake is insisting that we don’t call his new album “a country album,” yet he’s certainly doing a pretty good job at imitating country music’s back-bending hypocrisy. As Pitchfork points out, several advance reviews of Man Of The Woods note that Toby Keith has a songwriting credit on one of the tracks, “Sauce.” Keith recently made headlines for being one of the few acts that agreed to perform at a Trump inaugural event called “The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” President Trump also briefly attended a Toby Keith show while he was in Saudi Arabia last year. Keith’s name has not been included in any of the album’s promotional materials, and Timberlake hasn’t mentioned him in any of the interviews he’s given recently.