Stream Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods

Remember when Justin Timberlake was good? Everything about the rollout of his woodsy new album Man Of The Woods — which definitely isn’t a country album, okay guys? — has seemed, at best, like a total miscalculation. I’m talking about the goofy-ass trailers and the fancy listening parties with finger food made of bugs and the Toby Keith and yes, even the music. “Filthy,” “Supplies,” and the Chris Stapleton duet “Say Something” haven’t exactly inspired a ton of confidence, but now the whole album has finally arrived (along with a video for the title track), so you can listen and judge it on its own merits below.

Man Of The Woods is out now on RCA.