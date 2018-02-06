Lana Del Rey Tearfully Addresses Fans In First Show Since Thwarted Kidnap Attempt

Some scary news this past weekend: A man was arrested in Orlando for stalking and attempting to kidnap Lana Del Rey. The pop icon played her first show since the incident last night in Atlanta and found herself overcome by emotion upon stepping on stage at Philips Arena. Crouching down, she told the audience:
I am actually just feeling a little more emotional than I thought after what happened in Orlando, but I just really wanted to be here with you guys tonight. And actually I was feeling totally fine, and then just got, I don’t know, a little bit nervous when I got on stage. So I just want to say that I am super happy to be with you guys, and if I’m a little bit feathery, just bear with me.
Watch footage of Del Rey’s speech below.
