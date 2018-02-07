Bully – “Focused” Video

Last fall, Bully released their sophomore album, Losing, and today they’re sharing a video for “Focused” from it ahead of their extensive US tour. It was animated by Rozalina Burkova, and her distinctive style weaves a narrative that’s “loosely based on the theme of coming of age and the ups and downs friendships and relationships,” per the director’s statement in a press release. Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
02/16 The Opolis @ Norman, OK
02/17 Meow Wolf @ Santa Fe, NM
02/18 Valley Bar @ Phoenix, AZ
02/19 The Casbah @ San Diego, CA
02/20 Constellation Room @ Santa Ana, CA
02/22 Teragram Ballroom @ Los Angeles, CA
02/23 Noise Pop Festival @ San Francisco, CA
02/24 Hi-Fi Music Lounge @ Eugene, OR
02/25 Aladdin Theater @ Portland, OR
02/26 Biltmore Cabaret @ Vancouver, BC
02/28 Neumos @ Seattle, WA
03/01 The Bartlett @ Spokane, WA
03/02 Neurolux @ Boise, ID
03/03 Kilby Court @ Salt Lake City, UT
03/05 Larimer Lounge @ Denver, CO
03/06 Record Bar @ Kansas City, MO
04/20 Strange Matter @ Richmond, VA
04/21 The Ottobar @ Baltimore, MD
04/24 The Open Chord @ Knoxville, TN
04/25 Musica @ Akron, OH
04/26 Ace of Cups @ Columbus, OH
04/27 The Woodward Theater @ Cincinnati, OH
04/28 Snug Harbor @ Charlotte, NC
05/04-06 Shake Knees Music Festival @ Atlanta, GA
05/09 The Sunflower Lounge @ Birmingham, UK
05/10 Picture House [email protected] Sheffield, UK
05/11 Buyers Club @ Liverpool, UK
05/14 The Cookie @ Leicester, UK
05/15 The Portland Arms @ Cambridge, UK
05/20 Gold Sounds @ Leeds, UK
05/21 Hug and Pint @ Glasgow, UK
05/22 Sneaky Pete’s @ Edinburgh, UK
05/24 Think Tank? @ Newcastle, UK
05/29 The Boileroom @ Guildford, UK
05/30 The Moth Club @ London, UK
06/09 Best Kept Secret @ Hilvarenbeek, NLD
Losing is out now via Sub Pop.