Bully – “Focused” Video

Last fall, Bully released their sophomore album, Losing, and today they’re sharing a video for “Focused” from it ahead of their extensive US tour. It was animated by Rozalina Burkova, and her distinctive style weaves a narrative that’s “loosely based on the theme of coming of age and the ups and downs friendships and relationships,” per the director’s statement in a press release. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

02/16 The Opolis @ Norman, OK

02/17 Meow Wolf @ Santa Fe, NM

02/18 Valley Bar @ Phoenix, AZ

02/19 The Casbah @ San Diego, CA

02/20 Constellation Room @ Santa Ana, CA

02/22 Teragram Ballroom @ Los Angeles, CA

02/23 Noise Pop Festival @ San Francisco, CA

02/24 Hi-Fi Music Lounge @ Eugene, OR

02/25 Aladdin Theater @ Portland, OR

02/26 Biltmore Cabaret @ Vancouver, BC

02/28 Neumos @ Seattle, WA

03/01 The Bartlett @ Spokane, WA

03/02 Neurolux @ Boise, ID

03/03 Kilby Court @ Salt Lake City, UT

03/05 Larimer Lounge @ Denver, CO

03/06 Record Bar @ Kansas City, MO

04/20 Strange Matter @ Richmond, VA

04/21 The Ottobar @ Baltimore, MD

04/24 The Open Chord @ Knoxville, TN

04/25 Musica @ Akron, OH

04/26 Ace of Cups @ Columbus, OH

04/27 The Woodward Theater @ Cincinnati, OH

04/28 Snug Harbor @ Charlotte, NC

05/04-06 Shake Knees Music Festival @ Atlanta, GA

05/09 The Sunflower Lounge @ Birmingham, UK

05/10 Picture House [email protected] Sheffield, UK

05/11 Buyers Club @ Liverpool, UK

05/14 The Cookie @ Leicester, UK

05/15 The Portland Arms @ Cambridge, UK

05/20 Gold Sounds @ Leeds, UK

05/21 Hug and Pint @ Glasgow, UK

05/22 Sneaky Pete’s @ Edinburgh, UK

05/24 Think Tank? @ Newcastle, UK

05/29 The Boileroom @ Guildford, UK

05/30 The Moth Club @ London, UK

06/09 Best Kept Secret @ Hilvarenbeek, NLD

Losing is out now via Sub Pop.