August Greene – “Optimistic” (Feat. Brandy) Video

There’s an intriguing new pan-genre supergroup out there in the world. August Greene is the trio of rapper Common, pianist Robert Glasper, and drummer Karriem Riggins, and their self-titled debut is coming next month. We’ve posted their first single “Optimistic,” a cover of a 1991 Sounds Of Blackness song that features a warm, supple guest vocal from R&B star Brandy. And today, they’ve unveiled that song’s video, which director B+ shot in Jackson, Mississippi over Martin Luther King Day weekend. The clip alternates footage of Common, Glasper, Riggins, and Brandy performing together with images of Mississippi activists, and it’s got really nice nutshell biographies of all the featured activists at the end of the clip. Check it out below.

August Greene is out 3/9 as an Amazon Music Exclusive.