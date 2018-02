This spring, Mark Oliver Everett’s long-running project the Eels will return with a new album called The Deconstruction, and we’ve already posted the lovely and expansive title track. Today, Everett has shared another song, and this one is a pretty big leap from the last one, though they’re both strong. “Today Is The Day” is catchy, jaunty power-pop, with all sorts of lush studio wizardry backing it up. Check it out below.

The Deconstruction is out 4/6.