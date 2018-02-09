Screaming Females – “No More I Love You’s” (Annie Lennox Cover)

Punk power trio Screaming Females are just ahead of their new album, All At Once, but today they’ve got something else to offer: their contribution to Amazon Music’s surprisingly fruitful series of original playlists.

For Valentine’s Day, Amazon is updating its twin “Love Me” and “Love Me Not” playlists. We’ve recently heard contributions to “Love Me” from Jay Som and Common Holly plus of Montreal’s entry into “Love Me Not.” For the latter, Screaming Females reimagined Annie Lennox’s iconic “No More I Love You’s.” Their cover is a raw, lo-fi rock rendition of the theatrical pop song, bolstered by Marissa Paternoster’s impassioned vocals — a fitting substitute for Lennox’s signature croon. Listen below.

“Love Me” and “Love Me Not” are now available on Amazon Music.