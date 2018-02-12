Windhand – “Three Sisters”

This is a great morning for slow, heavy, extremely long new songs. We’ve already heard Anna Von Hausswolff’s 12-minute “The Truth, The Glow, The Fall.” And now the Richmond, Virginia doom metal monsters Windhand have chipped in with the 14-minute “Three Sisters.” Later this week, Windhand will follow their 2015 album Grief’s Infernal Flower by releasing a new split when their fellow Richmond metal band Satan’s Satyrs. We’ve posted their video for “Old Evil,” one of two new Windhand songs on the split. “Three Sisters,” the other, is a slow-crawling burner with a huge riff and a ver spooky organ sound. Listen below, via NPR.

The Windhand/Satan’s Satyrs split is out 2/16 on Relapse.