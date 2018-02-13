Slovenian Olympian Wrote #FreeMeekMill On His Snowboard

You know our justice system is fucked up when we need a Slovenian snowboarder named Tit to tell us when we’re doing something wrong. Late last year, a Philadelphia judge sent rap star Meek Mill to prison for 2 to 4 years on a probation violation that many consider to be unfair. Stars like Jay Z, Colin Kaepernick, and James Harden, as well as Meek’s old nemesis Drake, have voiced their support of Meek. The Philadelphia Eagles ran out onto the field to his “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)” at the Super Bowl. And now the Slovenia Olympian Tit Sante has joined the chorus.

Last night, Sante competed in the Olympic qualifiers. And white Sante didn’t advance, he did get a message out to the world. Billboard points out that, as cameras zoomed in on him, Sante held aloft his snowboard, on which he’d written “#FreeMeekMill” in sharpie.

Slovenian Tit Stante has a message for the world: pic.twitter.com/5fs8UC5RxO — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 13, 2018

How many more Eastern European winter-sports types will have to stand up before we finally wise up and reform our sentencing laws?