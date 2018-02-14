Yes, Sufjan Stevens Will Attend The Oscars (In Gucci)

Sufjan Stevens is up for an Academy Award for “Mystery Of Love,” one of the songs he penned for Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age film Call Me By Your Name. And even though he skipped the nominees’ class photo, he apparently will be attending the actual Oscars ceremony. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sufjan revealed that he has never worn a tuxedo and added that “If I can find something to wear, I will probably attend,” and, well, he found something to wear: Gucci. “Luca is close with the Gucci people because he lives near Milan,” Suf tells The New York Times. Gucci gang!