Barely Civil – “Super 8//Marathon”

“Super 8//Marathon” starts up sprinting and pretty much doesn’t let up from there through its five-minute runtime, the percussion mimicking the rumble of a fast-moving car. It’s the third single from Barely Civil’s upcoming debut album, We Can Live Here Forever, following Eau Claire? Oh, Claire.” and “You With A Cape, Me With A Baseball Bat,” and it’s based around a great escape that nonetheless still feels constricting. “We run, we run, in turn, in turn,” Connor Erickson repeats throughout, letting the rest of the band do the rest of the narrative heavy lifting with the sharp swells of the music. Listen to it via GoldFlakePaint below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Bristletongue):

03/16 Milwaukee, WI @ Sk8er Boi Mansion

03/17 Ann Arbor, MI @ Lincoln House

03/18 Akron, OH @ Oakdale House

03/20 Nashville, TN @ Two Boots

03/22 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s Iowa City

03/23 Lansing, IL @ Royal Skate

03/24 Converse, IN @ Bennett’s

We Can Live Here Forever is out 3/2 via Take This To Heart Records. Pre-order it here.