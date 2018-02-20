Kendrick Lamar & SZA Sued Over “All The Stars” Video

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are being sued over their music video for the Black Panther soundtrack cut “All The Stars,” TMZ reports. British-Liberian Artist Lina Iris Viktor is claiming that her “Constellations” series of paintings is used in the video without permission. In the suit, she says that representatives for the movie contacted her twice, first in 2016 and then in January of this year, asking her to lend her work or create new work for the movie, an offer she refused. But she says they used her art anyway, copying the “unique look and feel” of her works but also taking “specific copyrightable elements” including “stylized motifs of mythical animals, gilded geometric forms on a black background, and distinctively textured areas and patterns.” She’s suing for damages and an injunction prohibiting Kendrick and SZA from using her artwork to promote the soundtrack.

