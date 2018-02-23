Watch Vagabon Debut “Full Moon In Gemini” In Tiny Desk Concert

Last year, Laetitia Tamko, the New York-based musician and onetime Band To Watch, released Infinite Worlds, one of the best indie rock debuts of 2018. Tamko, who’s only been playing music for a few years, has already developed a distinctive and powerful voice, and it’s cool to see her ascending to the point where she’s been invited to take place in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts video series.

In the latest Tiny Desk Concert, Tamko, playing with only a bassist as accompaniment, switches back and forth between keyboard and guitar, and her voice, a powerful but vulnerable alto, sounded magnificent. She also brought a ton of presence to the video, playing the Infinite Worlds tracks “Fear & Force” and “Cold Apartment,” the latter of which is the first song she ever wrote.

But Tamko also took the opportunity to debut a new song. “Full Moon In Gemini” is a heavy-hearted, shimmering synthpop ballad. Tamko sang and played both a keyboard and what looked like an 808. Introducing it, she warned, “It’s actually a total lunar eclipse in Leo today, so watch yourselves.” The song is gorgeous, and I can’t wait to hear the recorded version. Check out the full Tiny Desk Concert below.

TOUR DATES:

04/07 Las Vegas, NV @ Emerge Impact + Music Festival

05/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater *

05/10 San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

05/11-13 Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM

05/14 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *

05/16 Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

05/17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/18 Dallas, TX @ Nasher Sculpture Center *

07/10 Toronto, ON @ Danforth ^

07/12 North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA ^

07/14 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ^

07/16 Bloomington, IN @ Bishop ^

07/17 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

07/18 Kansas City, MO @ Midland ^

07/24 Washington, DC @ Anthem ^

07/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park ^

* w/ Julie Byrne

^ w/ Courtney Barnett

Infinite Worlds is out now on Father/Daughter.