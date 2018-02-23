Here Are The Proposed Songs For The Smashing Pumpkins’ Reunion Tour

The (mostly) reunited Smashing Pumpkins have made it pretty clear that when you come to see them at your local arena this year you’ll be getting a proper nostalgia trip, with sets limited to material from the band’s pre-Zwan prime. Now they’ve gone and made it even clearer.
On Twitter and Instagram, Billy Corgan has shared a list of suggested songs to pull from on setlists throughout the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour. As you can see, it comprises all classics, including a few not by the Smashing Pumpkins such as “Stairway To Heaven,” “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” “Space Oddity,” and “Never Let Me Down” (presumably the Bowie song and not the Kanye song). Here’s the full list:
“The other day, I shared a set of ours from 1995. Which surprisingly engendered a lot of interest, and it got me thinking why not share our pool of PROPOSED songs (meaning the list we'll use to build The Shiny and Oh So Bright set, so these aren't in any particular order). And since we are a bit aways from going into rehearsals, and I'm sure we've missed a favorite or two, tag me @williampcorgan @jamesihaofficial @chamberdrums and @jjjschroeder as well as @smashingpumpkins or #smashingpumpkins and most importantly #SP2018 with a screen cap of what you'd like to hear. But remember, the goal is to build an epic set! So choose wisely.” – @williampcorgan
Everything from Ryan Leas’ recent 10 Best Smashing Pumpkins Songs list is represented except “Thru The Eyes Of Ruby,” about which: Billy, think you can throw a Young Classic Rocker a bone?