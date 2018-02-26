Moby – “This Wild Darkness” Video

Last year, electronic veteran Moby surprised us with an album with his new band the Void Pacific Choir called More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse. From that we heard tracks like “In This Cold Place” which, contrary to the upbeat tempo and colorful animation, posed existential questions like, “Who will take the place of God tonight?”

Moby’s feelings about the current state of things are pretty clear and his forthcoming LP, Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt, brings them out from under the sardonic guise of electro-pop, with “Like A Motherless Child,” and “Mere Anarchy” as examples. Ahead of the album’s release this Friday, Moby debuts one more track, “This Wild Darkness.” As with the other two singles, Rob Gordon Bralver directs this one as Moby reveals his concerns with death, destiny, and the path of humanity to a gospel choir. Lyrics like, “I can’t stand on my own anymore,” fraught with loneliness, are met with harmony and shared sentiment as Moby explains:

The world is a baffling place, full of confusion and darkness. “This Wild Darkness” is essentially an existential dialog between me and the gospel choir — me talking about my confusion, the choir answering with longing and hope.

Watch below.

Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt is out 3/2 via Mute. Pre-order it here.