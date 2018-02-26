Nap Eyes – “I’m Bad”

We’ve been patiently awaiting Nap Eyes’ third LP, I’m Bad Now, since they announced it with “Every Time The Feeling” followed by “Dull Me Line” not too long afterward. Today, they’ve shared another, the not-quite title track “I’m Bad,” with a video directed by Halifax-based filmmaker Seth Smith. The second-person, self-deprecating conversation vocalist Nigel Chapman has with himself helped provide the vision for Smith’s accompanying portrayal:
It’s a pretty relaxed, contemplative track. It made me think of someone posing for a portrait. I was thinking of self-image and the idea of seeing yourself through another person’s eyes. It was a fun set up, and a great group of not-bad people.
It is pretty fun. Who doesn’t love the little annoyances of period clothing, constant making out, and the palpable frustration of a painter whose subjects won’t keep still? Just wait ‘til you see how it turns out.
I’m So Bad is out 3/9 via Paradise Of Bachelors, You’ve Changed, and Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.