Nap Eyes – “I’m Bad”

We’ve been patiently awaiting Nap Eyes’ third LP, I’m Bad Now, since they announced it with “Every Time The Feeling” followed by “Dull Me Line” not too long afterward. Today, they’ve shared another, the not-quite title track “I’m Bad,” with a video directed by Halifax-based filmmaker Seth Smith. The second-person, self-deprecating conversation vocalist Nigel Chapman has with himself helped provide the vision for Smith’s accompanying portrayal:

It’s a pretty relaxed, contemplative track. It made me think of someone posing for a portrait. I was thinking of self-image and the idea of seeing yourself through another person’s eyes. It was a fun set up, and a great group of not-bad people.

It is pretty fun. Who doesn’t love the little annoyances of period clothing, constant making out, and the palpable frustration of a painter whose subjects won’t keep still? Just wait ‘til you see how it turns out.

TOUR DATES:

03/08 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

04/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

04/04 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

04/05 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

04/06 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

04/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

04/10 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

04/12 – Atlanta,, GA @ The Earl

04/13 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

04/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

04/16 – Washington, DC @ DC9

04/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Zone One

04/20 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

04/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar At Vega

05/01 – Aarhus, DK @ TAPE

05/02 – Berlin, DE @ Monarch

05/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

05/05 – Cologne, DE @ King Georg

05/06 – Gent, BE @ Dok

05/07 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

05/08 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

05/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds

05/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

05/11 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

05/12 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

I’m So Bad is out 3/9 via Paradise Of Bachelors, You’ve Changed, and Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.