King Tuff – “Raindrop Blue” Video

Kyle Thomas, the former Happy Birthday and Witch member who records under the name King Tuff, has released a couple of albums of scrappy, glammy garage-rock snort-stomp, the most recent of which is 2014’s Black Moon Spell. But on his forthcoming LP The Other, King Tuff appears to be going in a completely different direction. We’ve already posted his videos for early tracks “The Other” and “Psycho Star,” and both songs first with bigger, slicker studio-rock sounds. So does “Raindrop Blue,” the latest song that Thomas has shared.

“Raindrop Blue” is a strangely smooth, vaguely unsettling piece of ’80s-style radio-rock — almost like the War On Drugs if their sound wasn’t even remotely dreamy. It comes with a video, from director Emmanuelle Pickett, where Thomas spends the song’s entire running time lovingly polishing a Subaru station wagon. At one point, a saxophonist shows up. It’s weird!

The Other remains an intriguing album. Thomas produced it himself, with War On Drugs collaborator Shawn Everett helping out with the mixing. Ty Segall, Jenny Lewis, Mikal Cronin, and Greta Morgan all make contributions. Thus far, all three advance songs have been pretty different from one another, and they’re also pretty different from King Tuff’s older music. Check out the “Raindrop Blue” video below.

The Other is out 4/13 on Sub Pop.