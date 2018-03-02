Nick Cave Teases Events To Dialogue With Fans

It’s been two years since Nick Cave released his most recent album, Skeleton Tree, and since then he’s had a hand in a bunch of soundtracks. Cave worked on Mars, War Machine, and Wind River, in addition to touring. He was confronted with conflict over his decision to perform in Israel last year, with artists like Roger Waters and Tunde Adebimpe asking that he honor the pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement. Instead, Cave held a press conference explaining why he planned to perform in Tel Aviv anyway.

That controversy kept Cave’s name in the news for a couple of months. Now, it appears that Cave is aiming to go on some kind of meet-and-greet/speaking tour where he’ll engage with fans. A press release was sent out with a photo of Cave (see above) accompanied by a short letter he wrote to a certain “Rachel.” In the letter, Cave expresses his desire to hold a serious of speaking engagements. Read below: