G Herbo Released From Jail After Arrest For Illegal Gun Possession

G Herbo, formerly known as Lil Herb, is a young Chicago rap star with a ton of career momentum. Just last month, he released his “Everything (Remix),” which features Lil Uzi Vert and Chance The Rapper. But a week after that remix came out, Chicago police arrested Herbo and two other men, charging all three with aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon in a vehicle with no Firearm Owners’ Identification card, which is a felony. But XXL reports that Herbo is now out of prison.

According to The Chicago Tribute, Herbo was arrested after his limo driver tipped off Chicago police about passengers with guns. Herbo has a fiancée who is eight months pregnant, and he ended up missing her baby shower while he was locked up. But his fiancée announced his release in an Instagram post last night.

Herbo, whose bail was set at $25,000, will now be under electronic monitoring.