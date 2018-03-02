Sufjan Stevens Will Perform With St. Vincent & Moses Sumney At The Oscars

Sufjan Stevens will perform his Best Original Song-nominated “Mystery Of Love” during the Oscars this weekend, and it looks like he’s planning something special. He’ll be joined on stage by St. Vincent and Moses Sumney, alongside musicians Chris Thile, Casey Foubert, and James McAlister. For a guy who wasn’t even sure if he’d be attending, it sure seems like Stevens is embracing the opportunity to be on the Oscars main stage.

