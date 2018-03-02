Sufjan Stevens Will Perform With St. Vincent & Moses Sumney At The Oscars

Tibet House US 30th Anniversary Benefit Concert & Gala Celebrating Philip Glass's 80th Birthday - Rehearsal
CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Tibet House US

Sufjan Stevens will perform his Best Original Song-nominated “Mystery Of Love” during the Oscars this weekend, and it looks like he’s planning something special. He’ll be joined on stage by St. Vincent and Moses Sumney, alongside musicians Chris Thile, Casey Foubert, and James McAlister. For a guy who wasn’t even sure if he’d be attending, it sure seems like Stevens is embracing the opportunity to be on the Oscars main stage.

The Oscars air on Sunday. Read this week’s Week In Pop column, The Oscars And Pop Music Have Fallen Out Of Touch.

Tags: Call Me By Your Name, Casey Foubert, Chris Thile, James McAlister, Moses Sumney, Oscars, St. Vincent, Sufjan Stevens