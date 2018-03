Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez won Best Original Song at the 2018 Oscars tonight for “Remember Me” from the animated Pixar film Coco. Miguel, Gael García Bernal, and Natalia LaFourcade performed the song earlier in the ceremony. Sufjan Stevens, Mary J. Blige, Diane Warren and Common, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul were also up for the award. Previously, Anderson-Lopez and Lopez won Best Original Song for Frozen’s inescapable “Let It Go” in 2014.