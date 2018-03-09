Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Any big weekend plans?
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Michael Nelson
|Score:33 | Mar 6th
|
Tom writes: “‘Dog’s Mind’ uses a synth chime that sounds very much like an Apple computer booting up.”
Fun fact #1: The Apple boot-up sound was created to be a “zen-like, meditative sound meant to imitate a gong, or an ‘om’ chant” (per 99PI).
https://99percentinvisible.org/episode/the-sizzle/
Fun fact #2: “Om” is considered the most sacred sound in the universe according to Eastern tradition. It is “the primordial sound associated with the creation of universe from nothing.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Om
I’m pretty sure Byrne is familiar with the meaning of “om,” so I think it’s really interesting that he would re-contextualize the Apple sound in his music, which deals with such heavy existential/metaphysical themes and their convergence with modern life.
That is all. Thank you for your time.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: David Byrne American Utopia
|#9
|blochead
|Score:33 | Mar 5th
|
It’s taken years for Taylor’s venom to work it’s way through Ed’s system. But true to her reptilian nature….she’s patient. And the kill is hers.
|Posted in: Grizzly Bear Frontman Explains Why The Music Industry Is Fucked
|#8
|padfoot24
|Score:35 | Mar 7th
|
I love this man
|Posted in: Vince Staples Launches GoFundMe For Anyone Who Wants Him To Shut Up
|#7
|YBB.
|Score:36 | Mar 2nd
|
Holy shit, that’s so much pretty
|Posted in: Sufjan Stevens Will Perform With St. Vincent & Moses Sumney At The Oscars
|#6
|Yossarian
|Score:37 | Mar 5th
|
I agree–the language of Byrne’s apology is a little overdone, but the sentiment itself is nice and thoughtful. I’d much rather have musicians like Byrne who are aware of their power and overcautious with it rather than acting like an entitled asshole. Does the gender breakdown on one David Byrne album matter all that much? Probably not, but a political artist like Byrne is surely thinking bigger picture here–about larger patterns in the music industry–and how he feels responsible to use the influence he has to help reverse some of those trends. That’s not crazy and it’s not “virtue-signaling”–it’s just trying to be a good, moral public figure in a time when there a lot of difficult ethical questions about what that even means.
|Posted in: David Byrne Addresses Lack Of Women On His New Album
|#5
|LosingMyEdge
|Score:39 | Mar 5th
|
Have we reached the point of farce with this? I am 100% for equality and all humans of all sexes and races should be treated as equal. That said, the fact that people have to explain why they didn’t work with women (or men, if you want to switch all genders on this comment) on a record is incredibly fucking stupid. If you didn’t work with women, then you didn’t work with women and, unless you come out and say, “I didnt work with women because I am a misogynist and male chauvinist, and women are inferior,” I am just going to go ahead and assume there is no nefarious intention behind that fact. Does Lorde need to come out and explain why she didn’t work with any gay people on a record? Does Beyonce need to explain why she didn’t work with any men or white people? Of course not. This is so stupid. The right-wingers are close to correct on this virtue-signaling shit.
|Posted in: David Byrne Addresses Lack Of Women On His New Album
|#4
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:41 | Mar 8th
|
When I was a freshman in college, I asked a few girls “If I lay here, if I just lay here, will you lie with me and just forget the world?” and that shit worked SO well. Thanks Snow Patrol, you’re good in my book.
|Posted in: Snow Patrol Are Back, Baby!
|#3
|crania americana
|Score:46 | Mar 2nd
|
Same, but that’s because I lost my virginity in a Sam Goody, so the same holds for pretty much every CD they had in stock that day.
|Posted in: Ray Of Light Turns 20
|#2
|YBB.
|Score:47 | Mar 8th
|
Man, you got with some BASIC chicks in college.
|Posted in: Snow Patrol Are Back, Baby!
|#1
|bingbonglol
|Score:62 | Mar 5th
|
Did you read the article? It’s literally about how it’s hard for them to come because it’s not financially viable, not for a lack of wanting to “be here,” man
|Posted in: Grizzly Bear Frontman Explains Why The Music Industry Is Fucked
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|blochead
|Score:-24 | Mar 2nd
|
This isn’t happening. Calgon, take me away. Taps heels three times. Prays to various Gods. Make it end. Jesus, Buddha, Allah….I love you all.
|Posted in: Ray Of Light Turns 20
|#4
|musicman91423
|Score:-25 | Mar 2nd
|
This is the best Madonna album, however, Madonna is not good, so that makes this the shiniest turd in her pile of turd arsenal.
|Posted in: Ray Of Light Turns 20
|#3
|ramparts
|Score:-27 | Mar 2nd
|
i’ve never heard this album and i never will
|Posted in: Ray Of Light Turns 20
|#2
|
|Clayton Allan
|Score:-33 | Mar 6th
|
The word “fuck” when used properly can be a powerful statement of assertion. I don’t personally use it often & would never use it when I thought it may offend an innocent bystander or fall on the ears of a child. When you use the word “fuck” the way this reviewer uses it, so liberally, you just end up sounding like a juvenile delinquent. Let that be a lesson to all of you. Use the work “fuck” wisely. Don’t be this reviewer. Hopefully parenthood matures him as it matures us all.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: David Byrne American Utopia
|#1
|Thoms Left Eye
|Score:-55 | Mar 5th
|
I was probably going to buy a last minute ticket for their Wellington show, but all this whining from Droste really put me off. For real, don’t come if you don’t want to be here man.
|Posted in: Grizzly Bear Frontman Explains Why The Music Industry Is Fucked
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|MagicSpoon
|Score:22 | Mar 8th
|
Hype them up and then drop a “Remember When Snow Patrol Was Good?” in 6 months.
|Posted in: Snow Patrol Are Back, Baby!