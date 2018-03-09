Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Have we reached the point of farce with this? I am 100% for equality and all humans of all sexes and races should be treated as equal. That said, the fact that people have to explain why they didn’t work with women (or men, if you want to switch all genders on this comment) on a record is incredibly fucking stupid. If you didn’t work with women, then you didn’t work with women and, unless you come out and say, “I didnt work with women because I am a misogynist and male chauvinist, and women are inferior,” I am just going to go ahead and assume there is no nefarious intention behind that fact. Does Lorde need to come out and explain why she didn’t work with any gay people on a record? Does Beyonce need to explain why she didn’t work with any men or white people? Of course not. This is so stupid. The right-wingers are close to correct on this virtue-signaling shit.