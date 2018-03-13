Amen Dunes – “Believe”

Damon McMahon, the New York-based musician who records as Amen Dunes, is about to release his sixth album of searching, fire-eyed psych rock. The new LP Freedom features production from Beach House collaborator Chris Coady and contributions from peers like Nick Zinner and Delicate Steve, and we’ve already posted the videos for the early singles “Miki Dora” and “Blue Rose.” Today, he’s shared the warm, shaggy, expansive six-minute rocker “Believe,” and you can hear it below.

Freedom is out 3/30 on Sacred Bones.