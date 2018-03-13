Neil Young Stars In & Soundtracks The Netflix Western Paradox; Watch The Trailer

The actress Darryl Hannah, from Splash and Blade Runner and Kill Bill, has directed a new Netflix movie, a sort of impressionistic Western called Paradox. As previously reported, the movie stars Neil Young, Hannah’s partner, who plays a character named the Man In The Black Hat. Young also recorded the movie’s entire soundtrack along with his band the Promise Of The Real, as Pitchfork reports.

The Paradox soundtrack is Young’s fourth LP with the Promise Of The Real, the band that includes Willie Nelson’s sons Lukas and Micah, and it includes covers of songs by Lead Belly, Willie Nelson, and the Turtles, as well as spoken-word passages from Willie Nelson himself. (Lukas and Micah also star in the movie.) Watch a trailer below.

Paradox premieres at SXSW 3/15, and it’ll be on Netflix 3/23. The Paradox soundtrack is out 3/23 on Reprise.