Watch Chvrches Cover The 1975’s “Somebody Else”

Chvrches aren’t that much different from the 1975. Both bands are from the UK, both make grand and unapologetically hooky festival-ready pop music that nods toward canonical indie classics, and both risk massive backlash anytime they do anything. Chvrches have always been considered more credible than the 1975, but it seems to me that that’s for cultural reasons rather than musical ones, and we’ll see how long it lasts. In any case, it’s cool to see Chvrches acknowledging the 1975 by covering them.

Chvrches are getting ready to release their third album Love Is Dead, and we’ve posted their first single “Get Out” and their Matt Berninger collab “My Enemy.” By way of making the promotional rounds, the Glasgow trio paid a recent visit to the BBC’s Live Lounge. There, they tried out a cover of “Somebody Else,” a great synthpop single from the 1975’s sprawling and ambitious 2016 album (deep breath) I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it.

Love Is Dead is out 5/25 via Glassnote.