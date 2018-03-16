Sunflower Bean – “Human For”

For the last few months, the young New York trio Sunflower Bean have been gearing up to release their sophomore album Twentytwo In Blue, their first for Mom + Pop. (The album, as it happens, will come out when all three members are 22.) We’ve heard a series of singles so far, including “I Was A Fool,” “Crisis Fest,” and the almost title track “Twentytwo.” Now that Twentytwo In Blue is only a week away, the band have shared one more preview in the form of “Human For.”

Here’s what the band had to say about the new track:

Music and art is the religion for the non-religious. It gives life meaning and purpose. It keeps us alive. This song is a rallying cry for our purpose, and a rejection of the way other people think you must define your life.

Like its predecessors, “Human For” marks a bit of a departure from the dreamy indie vibes of the group’s 2016 debut Human Ceremony. Instead, Sunflower Bean is digging into a bright vein of classicist rock, now recalling the likes of Fleetwood Mac on occasion. “Human For” is a bit of a scrappier one, harnessing some punk energy before melting down into a psychedelic passage a minute and a half in. The band premiered the new song along with an interview, and you can check both out over at the FADER.

Twentytwo In Blue is out 3/23 on Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.