Sunflower Bean – “Human For”

Twentytwo In Blue

For the last few months, the young New York trio Sunflower Bean have been gearing up to release their sophomore album Twentytwo In Blue, their first for Mom + Pop. (The album, as it happens, will come out when all three members are 22.) We’ve heard a series of singles so far, including “I Was A Fool,” “Crisis Fest,” and the almost title track “Twentytwo.” Now that Twentytwo In Blue is only a week away, the band have shared one more preview in the form of “Human For.”

Here’s what the band had to say about the new track:

Music and art is the religion for the non-religious. It gives life meaning and purpose. It keeps us alive. This song is a rallying cry for our purpose, and a rejection of the way other people think you must define your life.

Like its predecessors, “Human For” marks a bit of a departure from the dreamy indie vibes of the group’s 2016 debut Human Ceremony. Instead, Sunflower Bean is digging into a bright vein of classicist rock, now recalling the likes of Fleetwood Mac on occasion. “Human For” is a bit of a scrappier one, harnessing some punk energy before melting down into a psychedelic passage a minute and a half in. The band premiered the new song along with an interview, and you can check both out over at the FADER.

Twentytwo In Blue is out 3/23 on Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.

Tags: Sunflower Bean