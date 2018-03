Pharrell dropped a little surprise during his guest mix on Drake’s Beats 1 Show OVO Sound Radio tonight. He already enlisted Rihanna and her bars for “Lemon,” the rap-heavy lead single from N.E.R.D.’s recent album No_One Ever Really Dies, and now he’s enlisted Drake himself to hop on a remix. Listen to the new version of “Lemon” featuring a brand new opening verse from Drake below.