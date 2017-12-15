Stream N.E.R.D. No_One Ever Really Dies

N.E.R.D’s last album, Nothing, came out in 2010, so the release of their comeback LP today has been a long time coming. They’ve been teasing No_One Ever Really Dies with some monster collaborations; we heard Rihanna rap on the album’s lead single last month, followed by an André 3000 feature, a beautiful and politically charged music video with Future, and most recently, “Don’t Do It!” featuring Kendrick Lamar (with an intro written by Frank Ocean). Now you can stream the full album below.

No_One Ever Really Dies is out now via Columbia/i am OTHER.