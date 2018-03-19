Bleachers – “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)” Video

Bleachers frontman and producer-to-the-stars Jack Antonoff recently put together the soundtrack to Love, Simon, the first gay romantic movie ever produced by a major Hollywood studio. And as its first single, he released the surging, triumphant, Paul Simon-esque Bleachers jam “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song).” Today, Bleachers have shared that song’s video, which is a bit of a Hollywood production of its own.

The video, from director Isaac Rentz, plays out as a grand meta-joke. It starts out looking like the strings-swelling ending of a romantic comedy, with Antonoff running to meet his date at the premiere of Love, Simon. But things go spectacularly wrong, again and again. It’s well-produced and not unfunny, though it doesn’t really offer many clues as to why Antonoff dresses so much like ’90s-era Jerry Seinfeld. Check out the clip below.

The Love, Simon soundtrack is out now on RCA.