Preoccupations – “Disarray” Video

Preoccupations, the Canadian postpunk four-piece who formerly recorded as Viet Cong, are coming back later this week with the new album New Material, and we’ve already posted their songs “Espionage” and “Antidote.” Today, they’ve shared the dark and stormy “Disarray,” and they’ve also got a video for it. In the clip, bassist and vocalist Matt Flegel walks on a beach, while director Ruffmercy does old-school experimental-film tricks with his image, distorting and refracting it.

Here’s what Flegel has to say about “Disarray”:

When I was writing “Disarray”, it started off with an image of a mother combing her daughters hair that came into my mind, I liked the metaphor of splitting the braids and combing through the tangles, and wrote the rest of the lyrics around that image. This song sat untouched for close to 6 months as a recording with just bass and drums before we came back to it and wrote and recorded the guitar line while out of our minds one night in the early AM.

And here’s what Ruffmercy says about the video:

For me the word Disarray conjures up images of a mind unravelling in a chaotic way. I wanted to physically show that inner turmoil without having to have Matt or an actor run around with a painted face looking distressed so to cut up and distort and draw over Matt’s image felt like an interesting way to show this.

Here’s the video:

New Material is out 3/23 on Jagjaguwar.