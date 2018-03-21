Watch of Montreal’s Theatrical Performance On The Opposition With Jordan Klepper

Comedy Central’s new satirical right-wing talking-head show The Opposition With Jordan Klepper hasn’t yet become a stop on the late-night album-promotion circuit, but that’s starting to change. Earlier this year, Ty Segall, who wrote and recorded the show’s theme music, also became its first-ever musical guest. Segall also had to submit to Klepper’s fake-Republican grilling. Klepper did not, however, submit Georgia psych-pop legends of Montreal to that same treatment. They just got to show up and play their songs.

The band just released their new album White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood, and on the show proper, they performed their song “Soft Music/Juno Portraits Of The Jovian Sky.” They also did their strutting, synthy single “Paranoiac Intervals/Body Dysmorphia” as an online bonus. Bandleader Kevin Barnes wore a ball gown, a voluminous wig, and serious old-school movie-star makeup. All things considered, this was probably a restrained performance by of Montreal standards, though it would’ve been wild from anyone else.

Given that Klepper’s whole persona is that he’s a Sean Hannity type, it’s kind of interesting that he let this whole performance breeze by without comment. But then again, it’s probably a wise move to not make jokes about body dysmorphia. Watch both performances below.

White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood is out now on Polyvinyl.