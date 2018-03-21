Superorganism – “Havana” (Camila Cabello Cover)

The UK pop collective Superorganism — who released their debut album earlier this month and had a pretty impressive run at SXSW last week — recently recorded two songs at RAK Studios in London as part of Spotify’s Singles Series. One of them is their own “Everybody Wants To Be Famous” and the other is a cover of Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” the big single from the former Fifth Harmony member’s superstar-making solo album from earlier this year. It applies their glitchy filter to the song’s already immaculate sheen. Listen to it below.

The group also recently covered Pavement’s “Cut Your Hair.”