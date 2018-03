Jack White’s third solo album, Boarding House Reach, is out now. To celebrate, White treated fans to a video of “Over And Over And Over.” The clip starts with White performing in front of a couple of models, while blue paint drips through the cracks of the ceiling. It gets weirder from there. Watch below and read our review of Boarding House Reach here.

Boarding House Reach is out 3/23 on Third Man/Columbia.