Big Tymers – “Desiigner Caskets”

Back in the late-’90s/early-’00s halcyon days of Cash Money Records, label boss Birdman and genius producer Mannie Fresh recorded five albums together under the name Big Tymers. The duo parted ways when Mannie left the label after the 2003 album Big Money Heavyweight (and after his own dazzlingly ridiculous 2004 solo album The Mind Of Mannie Fresh, a comedy-rap landmark), but they’re back together now.

Last year, Big Tymers reunited for a one-off Chicago show. And now they’re back, with what I believe is their first new song in 15 years. They’ve got a new song called “Desiigner Caskets,” which references their 2000 classic “Get Your Roll On.” It’s set to appear on the soundtrack to the new Apple Music documentary Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story. (The film also features the Bidman/Young Thug collab “Lil One,” which has Paris Hilton all in the video.)

“Desiigner Caskets” is a fun-enough song with a slightly loping beat and none of the drum-machine insanity of those old Big Tymers singles. It is, however, a joy to hear Mannie Fresh rapping again. He should rap more often. I don’t know if the title is intended to threaten the rapper Desiigner or not; it’s always hard to tell with Birdman. Check the song out below, via 2 Dope Boyz.

Before Anythang is streaming now on Apple Music.