Soccer Mommy – “Cool” Video

Earlier this month, Soccer Mommy released their proper studio debut, Clean, and since then the band went on a short European tour and took SXSW by storm. Now, Soccer Mommy are about to embark on a North American tour in support of their new album, and they’re releasing a music video for “Cool” in celebration. It was directed by Ambar Navarro and sees Sophie Allison and co. revisiting some childhood signifiers, like Hot Topic necklaces and tiny tiaras and ripped-apart Crayola crayons. It follows the song’s loose narrative of a girl who just wants to be cool, and the band rocks out throughout against a series of pastel-colored backdrops. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

03/27 Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

03/28 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

03/29 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern * SOLD OUT

03/30 Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel *

03/31 Minneapolis, MN @ Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater * SOLD OUT

04/03 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett *

04/04 Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

04/05 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

04/07 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

04/09 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

04/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo * SOLD OUT

04/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

04/13 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Jr. *

04/14 San Antonio, TX @ 502 Bar *

04/15 Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

04/26 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe $

04/27 Lansing, MI @ The Pike Room at The Crofoot $

04/28 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall at Great Hall $

04/29 Montreal, QC @ Quai Des Brumes $

05/01 Boston, MA @ Great Scott $ SOLD OUT

05/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (main room)

05/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC SOLD OUT

05/05 Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

05/07 Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s American Cafe %

05/08 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook %

05/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade %

05/27 George, WA @ Sasquatch Festival

06/04 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #

06/06 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

06/07 Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust #

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle #

08/31 Scotland, UK @ Electric Fields Festival

09/04 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

09/05 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

09/07 Dublin, Ireland @ Grand Social

09/08 Liverpool, UK @ The Shipping Forecast

09/10 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

09/11 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

09/13 London, UK @ Scala

09/14 Gent, Belgium @ Dok

09/17 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Oceanen

09/18 Stockholm, Sweden @ Melodybox

09/19 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar at Vega

* with Madeline Kenney

# with Liz Phair

$ with Long Beard

% with Speedy Ortiz

Clean is out now via Fat Possum.