Soccer Mommy – “Cool” Video

Earlier this month, Soccer Mommy released their proper studio debut, Clean, and since then the band went on a short European tour and took SXSW by storm. Now, Soccer Mommy are about to embark on a North American tour in support of their new album, and they’re releasing a music video for “Cool” in celebration. It was directed by Ambar Navarro and sees Sophie Allison and co. revisiting some childhood signifiers, like Hot Topic necklaces and tiny tiaras and ripped-apart Crayola crayons. It follows the song’s loose narrative of a girl who just wants to be cool, and the band rocks out throughout against a series of pastel-colored backdrops. Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
03/27 Lexington, KY @ The Burl *
03/28 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *
03/29 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern * SOLD OUT
03/30 Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel *
03/31 Minneapolis, MN @ Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater * SOLD OUT
04/03 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett *
04/04 Seattle, WA @ Barboza *
04/05 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *
04/07 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
04/09 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *
04/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo * SOLD OUT
04/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *
04/13 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Jr. *
04/14 San Antonio, TX @ 502 Bar *
04/15 Dallas, TX @ Three Links *
04/26 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe $
04/27 Lansing, MI @ The Pike Room at The Crofoot $
04/28 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall at Great Hall $
04/29 Montreal, QC @ Quai Des Brumes $
05/01 Boston, MA @ Great Scott $ SOLD OUT
05/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (main room)
05/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC SOLD OUT
05/05 Washington, DC @ Black Cat %
05/07 Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s American Cafe %
05/08 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook %
05/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade %
05/27 George, WA @ Sasquatch Festival
06/04 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #
06/06 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #
06/07 Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust #
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle #
08/31 Scotland, UK @ Electric Fields Festival
09/04 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
09/05 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
09/07 Dublin, Ireland @ Grand Social
09/08 Liverpool, UK @ The Shipping Forecast
09/10 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
09/11 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
09/13 London, UK @ Scala
09/14 Gent, Belgium @ Dok
09/17 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Oceanen
09/18 Stockholm, Sweden @ Melodybox
09/19 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar at Vega
* with Madeline Kenney
# with Liz Phair
$ with Long Beard
% with Speedy Ortiz
Clean is out now via Fat Possum.