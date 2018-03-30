Stream DJ Esco Kolorblind

DJ Esco, Future’s longtime collaborator, just announced his new album Kolorblind a week ago, and the album is already out there in the world. This is notable because Kolorblind is basically a brand-new Future album. Kolorblind features 11 new songs, and Future appears on every last one of them. We’ve already posted “Code Of Honor,” which also features Schoolboy Q, and “Walk Thru,” which also features Nas. Elsewhere, the album also has appearances from Young Thug, Dej Loaf, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and others. You can stream the whole thing below.

Kolorblind is out now on Epic/Freebandz.