Watch Quavo, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, & More Play Flag Football

Huncho Day On The Nawf, Quavo’s celebrity flag football game, is going down right now. Quavo, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, coach 2 Chainz, and more are facing off against a team led by Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones at Quavo’s alma mater Berkmar High School. Check out some footage from the big game below.
Even on the ground 21 is always savage😂😂😂❤🏈 #hunchoday •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ( 💸 @migos 💸) – { @quavohuncho 💎, @yrntakeoff 🚀, @offsetyrn 💸} -Follow @migosyrn.way for MORE! 👑••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••👑 #migos #migogang #migosnation #offset #offsetyrn #takeoff #yrntakeoff #yrnthelabel #quavo #quavohuncho #takeoffnation #migosconcert #migosfan #culture #culture2 #gang #theshaderoom #regram #nike #culture #gucci #billboardhot100 #bape #ice #icebox #richthekid #quanation #cardib #qualitycontrolmusic
🏈Huncho🏈 #hunchoday •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ( 💸 @migos 💸) – { @quavohuncho 💎, @yrntakeoff 🚀, @offsetyrn 💸} -Follow @migosyrn.way for MORE! 👑••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••👑 #migos #migogang #migosnation #offset #offsetyrn #takeoff #yrntakeoff #yrnthelabel #quavo #quavohuncho #takeoffnation #migosconcert #migosfan #culture #culture2 #gang #theshaderoom #regram #nike #culture #gucci #billboardhot100 #bape #ice #icebox #richthekid #quanation #cardib #qualitycontrolmusic
🏈🏈 ________________________________________________ Follow @migosyrn.news & @independentloud for more 🙏 ________________________________________________ @quavohuncho @yrntakeoff @offsetyrn @migos #IndependentLoud #migos #quavo #huncho #quavohuncho #offset #takeoff #culture #culture2 #yrn #qualitycontrol #hiphop #rap #migogang
GET IT YACHTY😂😂😂 ••••••••••••••••••••••••• (@migos) @lilyachty (@offsetyrn @yrntakeoff @quavohuncho) Follow @migosculture_fanpage for more Migos 🚀 ••••••••••••••••••••••••• #migosnation #offset #offsetyrn #takeoff #migos #yrntakeoff #quavo #quavohuncho #takeoffnation🚀 #datway #offsetnation #quavonation #migogang #bardigang #cardib #culture #culture2 #migosatl #migosyrn #QC #take #qua #set
GET IT YACHTY😂😂😂 ••••••••••••••••••••••••• (@migos) @lilyachty (@offsetyrn @yrntakeoff @quavohuncho) Follow @migosculture_fanpage for more Migos 🚀 ••••••••••••••••••••••••• #migosnation #offset #offsetyrn #takeoff #migos #yrntakeoff #quavo #quavohuncho #takeoffnation🚀 #datway #offsetnation #quavonation #migogang #bardigang #cardib #culture #culture2 #migosatl #migosyrn #QC #take #qua #set