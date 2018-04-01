Watch Quavo, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, & More Play Flag Football

Quavo
CREDIT: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Huncho Day On The Nawf, Quavo’s celebrity flag football game, is going down right now. Quavo, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, coach 2 Chainz, and more are facing off against a team led by Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones at Quavo’s alma mater Berkmar High School. Check out some footage from the big game below.

Even on the ground 21 is always savage😂😂😂❤🏈 #hunchoday •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ( 💸 @migos 💸) – { @quavohuncho 💎, @yrntakeoff 🚀, @offsetyrn 💸} -Follow @migosyrn.way for MORE! 👑••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••👑 #migos #migogang #migosnation #offset #offsetyrn #takeoff #yrntakeoff #yrnthelabel #quavo #quavohuncho #takeoffnation #migosconcert #migosfan #culture #culture2 #gang #theshaderoom #regram #nike #culture #gucci #billboardhot100 #bape #ice #icebox #richthekid #quanation #cardib #qualitycontrolmusic

A post shared by Migos (fanpage) (@migosyrn.way) on

Tags: 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Migos, Quavo