Zola Jesus – “Ash To Bone (Johnny Jewel Remix)” Video

Johnny Jewel remixed Zola Jesus’ “Ash To Bone,” off of her 2017 release Okovi, which made it onto our 50 Best Albums list. The duo debuted the remix today accompanied by a video co-directed by Nika Roza Danilova (Zola Jesus herself) and Jenni Hensler. The clip mirrors the intensity of the track, which Jewel brought some new life to.

In a press release, Danilova explains how this remix came to be: “As a longtime fan of Johnny Jewel’s work … it was surreal to hear him re-work ‘Ash To Bone.’ Hearing his arrangement was like experiencing a collision of musical worlds. It was as if this is how the song was always supposed to sound.”

Jewel also shared a few thoughts: “I had the a capella playing on loop one morning in the piano room. Her lyrics were so vividly mournful through the hazy fog … I turned over the hourglass, pulled back the curtains, opened the window, and let Nika’s voice soar.”

Jewel’s remix will be included on Zola Jesus’ forthcoming B-sides collection Okovi: Additions, due out this Friday. We’ve already heard two other tracks: “Bound” and Blanck Mass’ remix of “Please.”

Listen to Johnny Jewel’s interpretation of “Ash To Bone” and check out the striking visual below or over at WeTransfer.

Okovi: Additions is out 4/6 on Sacred Bones.