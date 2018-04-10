The Damned – “Procrastination”

The Damned’s first album in 10 years, Evil Spirits, is out this Friday. It was recorded with legendary producer Tony Visconti and follows 2008’s So, Who’s Paranoid?, and we’ve already heard a few singles: “Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow,” “Look Left,” and “Devil In Disguise.”

Today, the Damned released a new track called “Procrastination.” It was written by keyboardist Monty Oxymoron, who says that the song “came together by accident” in a release. “I sent Captain the basic tune with some lyrics, but it didn’t have a chorus at that point; magically it all fitted with a totally separate instrumental piece that he had and it all slotted together perfectly!” he continues.

Check out “Procrastination” below.

Evil Spirits is out 4/13 via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm.