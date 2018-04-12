Young Thug – “Anybody” (Feat. Nicki Minaj), “Up” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert), & “Now” (Feat. 21 Savage)

Back in February, Young Thug announced that he was going to “act deaf for a year” and not release any new music in solidarity with his deaf brother. He already broke that promise earlier this month, when he shared a new track called “Back Bone.” Young Thug says a lot of outlandish things — also in February, he said that he was changing his name to SEX — so you never really know what to believe.

But that doesn’t mean that he wasn’t serious about the whole deaf solidarity thing. Today, he’s broken his promise to not release any music again by sharing a surprise three-song EP — but to be fair to Young Thug, the EP is called Hear No Evil, and its lead single comes with a music video featuring people signing the words to the song in sign language.

That lead single with the sign language video, “Anybody,” also happens to feature Nicki Minaj, who also released two new singles of her own today. Meanwhile, the other tracks on the EP, “Up” and “Now,” feature Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage, respectively. Southside, Rex Kudo, Charlie Handsome, and DJ Spinz provide the production. Listen to all three songs (and watch that sign language video) below.