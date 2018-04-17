Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

It has now been two decades since Lauryn Hill (who now goes by Ms. Lauryn Hill) released a studio album. That album included the gorgeous “To Zion,” a lullaby for Hill’s infant son. Zion is now a father, which means Hill is a grandmother. That one album that Hill released 20 years ago was her solo debut; she still has only the one proper LP to her name. And yet that album is The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. It is an absolute unimpeachable classic, and Hill will be forever beloved because of it.

This summer, Hill will take The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill out on the road, celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary by performing it in full every night. She’s already announced that she’ll headline the last night of Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival, and now she’s announced a full tour, which kicks off in Virginia Beach this July. Check out all the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/11 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier At Penn’s Landing

07/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/20 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater At Freedom Hill

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

07/29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium

07/31 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

08/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park

08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

08/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel

09/09 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater At SDSU

09/12 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

09/14 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park

09/15 – Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center

09/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

09/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

09/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena