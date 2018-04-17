Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

It has now been two decades since Lauryn Hill (who now goes by Ms. Lauryn Hill) released a studio album. That album included the gorgeous “To Zion,” a lullaby for Hill’s infant son. Zion is now a father, which means Hill is a grandmother. That one album that Hill released 20 years ago was her solo debut; she still has only the one proper LP to her name. And yet that album is The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. It is an absolute unimpeachable classic, and Hill will be forever beloved because of it.
This summer, Hill will take The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill out on the road, celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary by performing it in full every night. She’s already announced that she’ll headline the last night of Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival, and now she’s announced a full tour, which kicks off in Virginia Beach this July. Check out all the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
07/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater
07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/11 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier At Penn’s Landing
07/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/20 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater At Freedom Hill
07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium
07/31 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
08/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park
08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
08/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel
09/09 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater At SDSU
09/12 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
09/14 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park
09/15 – Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center
09/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
09/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
09/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena