Rae Sremmurd – “Close” (Feat. Travis Scott)

Right now, Rae Sremmurd are hard at work on their ridiculously ambitious triple album Sr3mm — two solo albums from group members Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, plus another of the two of them together. In recent weeks, they’ve shared singles like “Powerglide,” “Chanel,” and “Guatemala.” Today, they’ve shared another one, which sounds like it comes from the group album. It’s called “Close,” and it’s got the duo teaming up with their fellow sing-rapping party-starter Travis Scott. Listen to it below.

Sr3mm could arrive at pretty much any time.