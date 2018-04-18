Turtlenecked – “To-Day” Video

Last month, Turtlenecked — the Portland-based project of Harrison Smith — shared “Underwear,” the first single from his upcoming new High Scores Of The Heart EP, the follow-up to last year’s Vulture. Today, he’s back with another song from it, “To-Day,” a revved-up synth-pop song about carpe diem-ing all over the place. It comes with a music video, where layers of Smiths dance to the track (one in a very cool “Supercut” shirt). There’s a very meta moment where he texts with Ian Cohen, who wrote a sorta-negative Turtlenecked Pitchfork review. (Ian Cohen also writes for us sometimes. Hey, Ian.) Check out the new song and video via The Fader below.

High Scores Of The Heart is out 4/27 via Good Cheer Records. Pre-order it here.