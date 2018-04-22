Watch Marilyn Manson Join X Japan For “Sweet Dreams” At Coachella

Marilyn Manson made his first Coachella appearance yesterday, joining metal superstars X Japan during their second set to play his haunting cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” The shock rock icon announced the “special performance” last week on Instagram, “I am happy to join my great friend @yoshikiofficial and XJapan at Coachella on Saturday the 21st for a special performance.”

A digital galaxy swirls behind Manson and X Japan founder Yoshiki on the piano in the video of last night’s performance. X Japan, also new to the Coachella circuit this year, brought out Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, Guns N’ Roses’ Richard Fortus, and Miya of the Japanese band MUCC last weekend. Watch a clip from the performance below.