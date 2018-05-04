Electronic soul experimentalist D∆WN (aka Dawn Richard) has just released a new song, following most recently her smooth remix of Janelle Monae’s “PYNK.” Before that, Richard released a series of excellent one-off singles. Today’s release diverges from the wavy sound she’s been producing as of late. Richard’s soaring vocals and layered violins command equal attention on “Guardian Angel.”

She flaunts a sparkling elegance and emotion that fits into into a catchy radio-ready ballad. Producer Mumdance surrounds sensitive lyricism with sounds of the same sentiment. In Richard’s interview wit Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga, Richard said she “wanted to make a record for people who feel like they aren’t seen, not because they’re weak. They know who they are but everyone else can’t see them as they light they are.” She continues, “I wrote this record with Mumdance to really speak to that type of person because I am that person too.”

Listen to “Guardian Angel” below.